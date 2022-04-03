With Assembly dissolution proposal, Imran Khan claims foreign conspiracy to topple Pakistan govt failed

With the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejecting the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the conspiracy hatched by a foreign country to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the country has failed.

In his televised address to the nation, Imran Khan sought to take the Opposition by surprise by stating that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly on a day when he was slated to face the no-confidence motion.

His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan government, terming it in violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," Khan said in his address to the nation.

Imran Khan further congratulated every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision and said: "The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. The nation should decide who should govern them... not the corrupt people who conspire with foreign powers... Prepare for elections. You will decide."

Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the Sunday sitting of the House, alleging "foreign conspiracy" and said that no-trust motion was "unconstitutional".

Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan had offered to dissolve the Assembly on the condition of the withdrawal of the no-confidence motion.

Khan had said that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion.

The military establishment however had denied the claim and said that it did not bring the Opposition's options, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported.

The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Directive General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had met Pakistan PM on Wednesday at the request of the ruling government, according to The News International citing sources.

Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the lower House of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan Army.

Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM on Wednesday announced that it had struck a deal with the Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

