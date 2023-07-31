With 'Shakira' chants, 'Waka Waka' singalong Gerard Pique trolled at nightclub

Madrid, July 31 Spanish former professional footballer Gerard Pique was mercilessly trolled during his visit to a nightclub in Madrid.

In a new video circulating online, the ex-fiancee of Shakira could be seen being trolled by the audience members when he was onstage to deliver a speech, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He attended an event for his 'Kings League' seven-a-side tournament at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano. As he had a microphone to give a speech, the crowd started loudly chanting the name of Shakira, with whom he shares his children.

Gerard was featured struggling to speak amid the noise. Not stopping there, the wild crowd further showed support to Shakira by singing her song 'Waka Waka', which was the 2010 World Cup song. The track was one of the things that led him to meet the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker.

Upon watching the clip, fans showed support to Shakira while mocking Gerard. "My respects for the crowd," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment.

One other added, "Lmao he will forever be haunted, he shouldn't of let his mistress steal shakira jam."

"He deserves it for being a ch3ater," someone else said.

"How embarrassing LMAO, you cheat on someone just to get exposed globally and now the fans of your ex humiliate you everyday," another person wrote.

Last June, Shakira confirmed her split from Gerard in an Instagram post. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the Columbian singer wrote at the time.

The split came after it was said that Gerard cheated on Shakira with his model girlfriend Clara Chia.

Following her split from Gerard, Shakira left Spain and moved to Miami with their two children -- Milan and Sasha.

Since her split from Gerard Pique, Shakira has been linked to several famous figures, including Tom Cruise.

The 46-year-old songstress was also reported to be dating Lewis Hamilton.

