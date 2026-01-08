Woman killed in Minneapolis; Homeland Security says 'ICE Officer fired defensive shots'

Minneapolis [US], January 8 : The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Wednesday (local time), after a woman was shot dead by an US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officer. The Federal Agency said that "the Officer fired defensive shots, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public."

In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said that ICE Officers were conducting "targeted operations" in Minneapolis when rioters began blocking the ICE officers. One of the "violent rioters" attempted to run over the officers in an attempt to kill them, according to Homeland Security, which it called "an act of domestic terrorism."

"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

The post added, "This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats."

As per the Homeland Security, this is an evolving situation, and it would give public more information as soon as it becomes available.

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.…— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 7, 2026

Responding to the statement, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said that the state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice. https://t.co/3faWW4bQvV — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

On the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

CNN noted that the shooting happened as Minnesota faces an immigration crackdown amid a nationwide enforcement push by the Trump administration.

Around 2,000 federal agents were being deployed to Minneapolis, CNN reported citing two law enforcement sources.

