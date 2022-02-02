Woman troubled by toothache pulls it out with pliers, replaces it with a fake one she bought online

In a strange incident, a woman who was in pain due to her toothache used pliers to pull it out and replaced with a fake one that she had bought online. The woman identified as Helen Sheen from Scarborough, Yorkshire, bought the replacement for £2 from a e-commerce website.

With the help of the plier she pulled her tooth out as soon as she had the replacement ready. She filled the gap with the replacement with glue to hold it firm. She further says that she has no regrets about her spot of self-dentistry. She says her local dentist closed before the pandemic and has had trouble finding one since. Helen tried to book an appointment with a dentist but she failed due to which she took matters into her own hands.

She did the self treatment after one of her teeth had started to come loose. Two years on, she says she doesn't regret a thing.

She explained: "I have bleeding gums every time I clean my teeth and it’s making me not want to clean them as I hate the taste of blood and all my teeth are getting wobbly.

"One in front was so wobbly it had to come out as I couldn’t eat with it so I put Elastoplast on the end of the pliers and tugged it out.

"The only thing I could think of was melting glue and moulding it into the gap. It’s been two years now.

"It’s working okay, I can actually smile without seeing a gap."