Women journalists in Afghanistan claim they are occasionally barred from attending press conferences

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 17 : Some women journalists in Afghanistan have said that they are occasionally banned from attending press conferences held by the Taliban, TOLO News reported.

These journalists criticized what they consider gender discrimination against women journalists.

Nilab Noori, a journalist, said: "Sadly, we were kicked out of the press conferences in which we participated. I ask the government to join hands and give women a share so that they can work alongside their brothers."

"There were some problems in this regard, when they wanted to make a report from some exhibitions, they were not being allowed," said Fatana Bayat, another journalist.

Some media-supporting groups are concerned about this matter and claim that restricting the employment of women journalists may result in a gap in the information supply.

Head of the Committee for the Safety of Afghan Journalists, Abdul Qadim Viyar, said: "It's not a good way for press freedom and access to information, and this in itself is a form of restriction, and there shouldn't be discrimination in the work of providing information."

As per Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, there are no barriers preventing women journalists from working in the media in accordance with Islamic law.

Mujahid noted that the media law has been sent to the leader of the Taliban for approval, but nothing has been said about preventing the work of women journalists.

"The media law, which has been sent to the leadership and is currently yet to be approved, does not contain such a thing. We do not have any restrictions in this regard, but of course, Islamic laws, Islamic values, the hijab for women, and also protecting the high interests of the country are mentioned in it, which we are all obliged to comply with," Mujahid added, as per TOLO News.

According to figures from some groups supporting the media, after the political change in the country, 94 per cent of women journalists have become unemployed due to restrictions on their work.

