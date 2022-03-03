Women MP in parliament caught doing online shopping; pic goes viral

A woman MP was caught on camera shopping online while she was in the Parliament. The Leader of the Opposition shared the photo from his Twitter account. The incident took place in Malaysia. Women MPs have been seen shopping for jeans and tops online in Parliament. This incident is being discussed everywhere. Former Malaysian MP Wei Chu Keong has posted a photo of a female MP named Ghazi Buta on his official Twitter account. In the photo, these women MPs are seen ordering 'jeans and tops' from their laptops. In the tweet, the former MP accused the woman MP of taking her free salary without doing any work and also criticized the Malaysian parliament for being a circus. This photo is going viral on social media.

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Najib Razak also saw and shared this photo of a woman MP. The former prime minister wrote, mocking the female MP, that perhaps these women MPs have been seeing rising commodity prices since his government came to power.

After the photo went viral, the woman MP had to explain her side. 'Wasn't shopping. The photo captured was an advertisement on their laptop. Someone took a photo while the ad was showing, and now it's being shared. She also said that there was no other point to criticize the government and that was why it was creating controversy.