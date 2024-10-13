"Won't accept any legislation by force," says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 13 : Pakistan's former speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that his party was not intending any harm to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Conference in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Qaiser said that they have concerns over Imran Khan's health, ARY News reported.

"We have concerns over the health of the PTI's founder, no doctor being sent to attend him, we want the party leaders' contact with the chairman," ARY News quoted Qaiser as saying.

PTI has announced protest on October 15 during the SCO summit in the federal capital. Qaiser alleged that the kidnapping for votes being practised for passing the proposed constitutional amendments bill. "The government's behaviour has been condemnable," he said.

"We are not against the legislation but won't accept any legislation by force," ARY News quoted Qaiser.

Pakistan hosting the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on 15 to 16 October 2024 in Islamabad.

SCO member States will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as per ARY News.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, confirmed that extensive security protocols have been finalized, covering airports, residences of foreign delegations, and other key locations. Over 9,000 personnel, including police, Rangers, and FC forces, have been deployed to ensure the safety of the international guests, Rizvi said.

In addition, search operations and tip-off raids are ongoing to mitigate any potential threats.

In coordination with the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and district administration, traffic police have devised a special plan to minimize disruption for residents.

Major highways, including the Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Koral Chowk, will be closed from October 14 to 16. Heavy traffic will be restricted from entering the capital, and diversions will be set up to redirect vehicles through alternate routes such as Ninth Avenue and Grand Trunk (GT) road.

More than 1,100 traffic officials will be deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, while metro bus services will remain suspended from October 14 to 17, ARY News reported.

