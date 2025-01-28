"Working on new scheme to have at least 50,000 Indian professionals to come to Japan", says Indian Ambassador Sibi George

Tokyo [Japan], January 28 : Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George expressed delight on the visit of Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Japan and hailed India-Japan ties. In a significant development, he announced that work is being done to have " at least 50,000 Indian professionals to come to Japan in the next few years", he also shared his target of increasing the number of Japanese companies in India from 1500 to 15,000.

Speaking toabout MP CM Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan, Ambassador Sibi George said, "Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India and I'm very happy that the Chief Minister has taken the initiative to come here and meet Japanese companies, Japanese government officials and ministers to explore the possibility of more Japanese engagement with Madhya Pradesh and of course with India".

Talking about the India-Japan ties and its progress, the Ambassador called it an "excellent relationship".

He said that the relationship which is based on our civilizational and cultural connect has now transformed and evolved from "a G2G relationship to a much bigger arena today we have B2B relationship".

He said that the two countries have excellent political relationships, business, science and technology, defence and security relationships and people-to-people connections.

Elaborating upon the business engagement between the two countries, he said, "See there are 1500 Japanese companies in India. I have a target to make it 15,000 including the SMEs. I am sure that with more and more SMEs to develop an ecosystem, a resilient supply chain, we would be able to have more Japanese companies to come and invest in India and also to engage with India".

Highlighting the high-quality human resources of India, the Ambassador shared his experience of being the ambassador in the Gulf and remarked, "Every company has a CFO who is from India and what does a CFO bring to the table? Integrity, loyalty and of course our knowledge in accountants, accountancy and mathematics. These are very important things which makes one a CFO. Same is the case with engineering. You name it, we have very talented people in India and this is a big opportunity as we grow our relationship with Japan further".

In a significant announcement, he said, "One important area is the human resources and I'm very happy that Japan has understood it and now we are working on a new scheme to have at least 50,000 Indian professionals to come to Japan in the next few years. This is being discussed and I'm sure that we would be able to make progress in that".

Speaking about the defence and security relationship between the two countries, he said that India and Japan are "like-minded countries" who believe in the safety, security and prosperity of the region.

Speaking about the QUAD Summit, he called it a "very important positive factor in the region" and said that the date of the meeting "will be decided based on the convenience of all the four partners". As the Summit will take place in India this year, when being asked about the participation from Japan, Ambassador Sibi George said, "There will be a visit from Japan at the highest level to India" and highlighted that the annual Summit between India and Japan too will happen.

