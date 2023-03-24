World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga has tested positive for COVID-19 following which the meetings scheduled during his two-day visit to India have been cancelled.According to a Finance Ministry statement, Mr. Banga's meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman would not happen as he is in quarantine."During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation," the statement said.

The US Embassy spokesperson said, “Mr. Banga tested positive upon arrival in Delhi. Mr. Banga has conducted multiple tests for COVID during his tour, and tested negative before departing for India.”“Mr. Banga hadn’t met any Indian counterparts before he tested positive for COVID. He is quarantining in isolation, in adherence to local guidelines,” the spokesperson added.Besides meeting with the Union Finance Minister, Mr. Banga was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and top officials during his two-day visit from March 23 to 24.Mr. Banga's New Delhi visit is the final stop on his three-week global tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America, and Asia to drum up support for his candidature for the World Bank's top position.