World Braille Day: All you need to know about the importance of this day

Education is so important in life than anything else and reading-writting are the two pillars of the education but there are some people who can't read because of their eye disabilities and to help them in reading the method of Braille was invented by French educator Louis Braille because he was himself blind with one eye. In 1809 Lousin Braille invented the method of Braille which helps blind people to read characters by feeling them with fingertips.

In Braille the characters are represented by the dots that are felt with fingertips and to create awareness of the importance of Braille as means of communication, the world observes 'World Braille Day' every year on 4th January. This day was first established by United Nations General Assembly in 2018 and come to in observation in the year 2019.

This day is mark on 4th January because of the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, he was just 3 years old when he lost his one eyesight due to an accident but he still decided to continue his studies and even got scholarship to France's Royal Institute for Blind Youth.

In invention for blind and partially visually impaired people, was in Haüy system which involved Latin letters that were embossed on thick paper. But this method only allowed blind people to read not to write.

However, 39 million people are blind around the world are blind and another 253 million have some sort of eyes problem and to help them read Braille provides a tactical representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols to they can feel it by hand and read it.