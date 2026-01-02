World closely watching India as largest democracy, says former diplomat after Mamdani's letter to Umar Khalid

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Friday said that the world is closely watching India because it is an important country and the largest democracy, after the newly sworn-in Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani wrote a letter of support to Umar Khalid, an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case.

"What is happening in Bangladesh, a Hindu being attacked, is internal to Bangladesh. But we are concerned. So, your very assumption that certain things are internal, therefore, foreigners cannot take any interest, is wrong because we are practising differently... Why can't he (Zohran Mamdani) be interested? Since India is the largest democracy, what happens in India is of interest to the rest of the world. The world is looking at India very closely because India is an important country. We are the largest democracy, so we cannot ask the world to stop looking at India. And when they look at India, they have seen that many of the accused have been released because of lack of evidence," Fabian said, referring to the 2020 Delhi riots.

After Mamdani, eight other US lawmakers have written a joint letter urging the government to grant Umar Khalid a fair and timely trial in line with international law.

Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee and Co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, Democrat Jim McGovern, who represents the 2nd District of Massachusetts, and seven other lawmakers penned the letter addressed to India's Ambassador to the US-Vinay Kwatra.

As per the letter, McGovern and others had met Umar Khalid's parents earlier in December.

In a post on X, McGovern said, earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. Representative Raskin and I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail and a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law."

https://x.com/RepMcGovern/status/2006129963057951133

In the letter the US Lawmakers say, "Umar Khalid has been detained without bail for 5 years under UAPA, which independent human rights experts have warned may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process and proportionality...India must uphold the rights of individuals to receive a trial with reasonable time or to be release and be presume innocent until proven guilty...We request that your government share steps taken to ensure that judicial proceedings against Khali and co-accused who remain in detention comport with international standard."

Others who signed the letter are, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Peter Welch, Congresswoman Pramila Jaypal, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky and Congressman Llyod Doggett.

The letter follows another message from Zohran Mamdani penned a note remembering Khalid and his meeting with Khalid's parents. The note was shared on social media by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna. Mamdani was sworn in as New York Mayor on Thursday.

In the note Mamdani said, "I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you."

Recently the Karkardooma Court in Delhi had granted provisional bail to Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding. Khalid's sister Ayesha Fatima Syeda got married on December 27 and he was granted interim bail from December 16 to December 29.

Umar Khalid has been charge-sheeted in the riots conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court.

