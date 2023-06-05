World Environment Day: US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley calls India ‘one of biggest polluters

On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made a controversial statement. Taking to social media, the Indian-origin American politician said that if the world wants to be serious about saving the environment then it must confront India and China. "They are some of the biggest polluters," she said. This did not go well with the Indians and netizens who immediately attacked her.

One user said, "How about you stop using oil first? Come back and confront us after achieving that milestone,", while a second user wrote, "Honestly, you are just the worst.Contributor to the ‘AI book’ Shailendra Malik slammed Haley saying, “I am beginning to believe, Indians as CEOs of different American companies is a good thing but as politicians, they are the most useless of the personalities.”“Their worldview & the need, to prove to everyone that they can be more American than the Americans or more British than the British, always force them to talk all nonsense about India without seeing the facts,” he added.