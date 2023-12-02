World Food Programme requires USD 26 mn to continue aiding one mn Afghan migrants: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 2 : As Afghanistan continues to battle a poor economy, the World Food Programme has said that it still requires USD 26 million to aid one million returning Afghan migrants from Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

The WFP has said that it was able to provide food and cash aid to approximately 280,000 returnees in November.

According to UN figures, nearly 370,000 Afghan migrants were compelled to abandon their homes and belongings in Pakistan after Pakistan set a one-month deadline for the deportation of unlawful Afghan migrants.

Furthermore, Pakistani authorities have issued an alarming revelation, stating that they intend to deport over one million Afghan refugees by January 2024.

In reaction, the international community has asked Pakistani officials to reconsider their decision, especially given the difficult winter conditions that these refugees would experience in the country, Khaama Press reported.

WFP, according to Khaama Press also noted that the expulsion of Afghan migrants took place at the worst possible time, leaving them unsure of how to survive the harsh winter.

The situation of Afghan migrants illustrates the growing humanitarian concern, as many organisations and countries advocate for a more compassionate approach to addressing the challenges faced by them, particularly in the face of extreme weather.

According to WFP, with over six million people internally displaced across Afghanistan, individuals returning from Pakistan face an uncertain future.

The World Food Programme (WFP) emphasises the crucial need for immediate financing to continue providing critical assistance to Afghanistan's vulnerable populations amid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

