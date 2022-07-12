World has never witnessed worse energy crisis: IEA ED

Sydney, July 12 The world has not seen an energy crisis as it is witnessing now, in terms of depth and complexity, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Global Energy Forum, he said that the energy crisis is interwoven with many factors including geo-politics, referring to Russian military action in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia by the western nations.

He said the world has not seen the worst of the energy crisis yet and it is affecting the entire world.

