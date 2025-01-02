World leaders condemn New Orleans "terror" attack that claimed 15 lives

Washington DC [US], January 2 : Following an attack in United States' New Orleans that claimed 15 lives, world leaders have expressed their condemnation. Messages of condolences poured in from global leaders, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.

The leaders denounced the attack, extended sympathies to the victims and their families, and emphasised the need to combat "terrorism."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in a post on X wrote, "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded."

He added, "I instructed Israel's Consul General in Houston to immediately deploy a representative to the scene. Terror has no place in our world. Israel stands in solidarity with New Orleans and the United States."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while extending condolences to the families of the victims, said, "Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured. We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated."

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured. Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence," the post added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share."

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in a post on X said, "The news out of New Orleans this morning is horrifying. My heart is with the loved ones of the victims, those fighting to recover, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence."

United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer wrote, "The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the horrific attack in New Orleans. My thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured or who lost loved ones."

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year's in New Orleans. There is no excuse for such violence. As authorities continue their investigation, we stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time."

German Chancellor Olaf scholz wrote, "This is terrible news from New Orleans: People celebrating happily are torn from their lives or injured by senseless hatred. We grieve with the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a quick recovery."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, 'Turo', prompting authorities to look for links between the two events.

"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Biden said.

Biden assured that every resource is being utilised to ensure there is no threat to the American people.

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven, hours after the New Orleans attack, in which a car rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 15 people.

The FBI earlier described the attack as "an act of terrorism" and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle. The FBI also confirmed that the vehicle was rented from a car rental platform called Turo.

