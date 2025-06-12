World leaders express sadness over plane crash near Ahmedabad airport

Paris [France], June 12 : Following the plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have expressed sadness over the incident and said that their sympathies are with those affected by it.

The Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport earlier today. The flight was heading from Ahmedabad to London.

Macron said that his thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims' loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi," Macron posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu over the plane crash in Ahmedabad. He also extended sympathies to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

In the message, he wrote, "Esteemed Mrs President, Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kindly convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and near ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe."

Anthony Albanese stated that the news of the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is "absolutely devastating" and Australia's thoughts are with everyone affected. He stated that the Australian government is receiving regular updates and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

In a post on X, Albanese stated, "The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating. In this time of tragedy, Australia's thoughts are with everyone affected. Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Mark Carney said that he is "devastated" to learn about the crash of the Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers, including one Canadian. He said Canada's transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and receiving updates as the situation develops.

"Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada's transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds," Carney wrote in a post on X.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that he is "deeply saddened" over the plane crash in Ahmedabad and offered condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, Wong stated, "Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. The loss of so many lives is heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the people of India in this time of sorrow."

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan offered condolences and sympathies to the people of India over the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Most sincere condolences and sympathies to the friendly People and Leadership of #India over the tragic plane crash in city of Ahmedabad, which claimed numerous human lives. Wishing fortitude and tenacity to the victims' families and relatives," Vahagn Khachaturyan posted on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is "saddened" to learn about the plane crash and his prayers and thoughts are with the families of the victims.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: To my friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and the people of India, I was saddened to learn of the tragic Air India crash that has taken the lives of 242 men, women and children. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen," Israeli PM posted on X.

The Air India flight with 242 people onboard, including 12 crew members, rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani area shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft crashed into doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter.

Earlier, Air India confirmed that flight AI171 with a destination to Gatwick in London, was involved in an accident today after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash.

According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

