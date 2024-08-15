World leaders including Macron, Putin, Meloni greet India on its Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, leaders from across the globe wished India on the occasion and stressed building even stronger ties with New Delhi in the coming years.

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first leaders to wish on the occasion and expressed his eagerness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the ambitious goals set for the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Macron shared a picture on X and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day!"

"I remember your warm welcome during my visit to India in January and look forward to working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership," he added.

The Prime Minister thanked his "good friend" Macron for his wishes and said they will keep working together to further global good.

"I thank my good friend, President @EmmanuelMacron for the wishes on our Independence Day. I too fondly recall not only his India visit but also our various interactions, which have added great strength to the India-France partnership. We will keep working together to further global good," PM Modi stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to India stating that Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and intends to further develop ties.

"Over 77 years of independent development, your country has achieved generally recognised success in the socio-economic, scientific-technical and many other spheres, and has earned high authority on the world stage," Putin said in a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and affirmed that India-Italy strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future.

Meloni further said that New Delhi and Rome share an ever-stronger bond, and said she is confident that together the two nations will achieve "great things."

Prime Minister Modi thanked PM Meloni for her wishes and expressed hope that the India-Italy friendship keeps growing and contributing towards a "better planet."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wished India on the auspicious occasion and emphasised that Canada is home to over 1.3 million people of Indian origin.

"Canada is home to over 1.3 million people of Indian origin - one of the largest and most vibrant Indian diasporas in the world. The diverse Indo-Canadian communities across our country are an integral part of our national identity. They play a vital role in shaping Canada, making us stronger and better. Today, we celebrate the contributions they have made, and continue to make, to strengthen our country and secure our prosperity," Trudeau said in a statement.

He added that as an "Indo-Pacific partner, Canada stands ready to work with India to make life better for people in both our countries."

Iran also wished India on the occasion of 78th Independence Day and affirmed that it is the mutual agenda of the two nations to bolster all-round relations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran extends its sincere congratulations to the friendly nation and government of the Republic of #India on their Independence Day. Strengthening all-round relations is on the mutual agenda of the two nations," Iran's Foreign Ministry stated on X.

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished India on its 78th Independence Day, terming it a testament to the nation's "incredible developmental journey."

He said UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing friendship, advancing bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of the "enduring partnership."

Thanking him, Prime Minister Modi said the two nations will keep cementing the bonds of friendship that have been nurtured over the years.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion and lauded the "enduring friendship" between New Delhi and Male, which is "rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region."

Responding to his wishes, PM Modi said that India considers Maldives a "valued friend" and the two nations will keep working together for the benefit of the people.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished India on 78th Independence Day and called for strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay also extended his greetings and wished for the special friendship between India and Bhutan to grow ever stronger.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth wished India and said, "Long live the vibrant and ever flourishing Mauritius-Bharat relationship."

Guyana President Irfaan Ali also extended his greetings and wished for the enduring friendship between the two nations to continue to flourish.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

