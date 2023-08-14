"World looks up to India for global economic growth": President Murmu on eve of 77th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that inflation at global level remains to be a cause of worry but the Indian Government has succeeded in protecting its people from high inflation and the world looks up to India for global economic growth.

"Inflation at the global level remains a cause for worry. But in India, the Government and the Reserve Bank have managed to contain it. The Government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor," the President said.

"The world looks up to India for global economic growth. The continued economic progress is driven by a two-pronged strategy," she added.

She said that all the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to G-20.

"This enthusiasm, along with a sense of empowerment, is possible because the nation has been taking great strides on all fronts," President Murmu said.

"India’s economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others. The world economy is passing through a delicate stage, as the pandemic has been followed by international events that have added to the air of uncertainty," she added.

"Yet, the Government has been able to navigate the stormy waters very well. India has converted challenges into opportunities and has recorded high GDP growth. Our Annadata farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth. The nation feels indebted to them," the President said.

"On the one hand, there is a sustained push to unleash the forces of enterprise by making it easier to do business and generate job opportunities. On the other, proactive and expanded welfare initiatives for the needy have been taken in various domains," President Murmu said.

"Giving priority to the deprived remains the focus of our policies and actions that have lifted a large number of people out of poverty in the last decade," she added.

Speaking on programmes for improving the condition of the tribals, the President said, "Similarly, there are specific programmes to improve the conditions of tribals and encourage them to join the journey of progress. I appeal to our tribal brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity."

