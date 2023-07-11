World Muslim league chief says India can send message of peace to world

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Saudi Arabia's former Minister for Justice, considered a leading global voice on moderate Islam on Tuesday said that India with its diversity, is "a great model for coexistence" and that the country can send a message of peace to the world.

"We have talked just moments ago about the different components in the Indian society and we have been in the past days engaging with them. And I know that the Muslim component of the Indian society, they are, as I said, proud of their Constitution and proud of their nation and they are proud of the brotherhood that they share with the rest of the components of the Indian society" al-Issa said in the national capital today.

al-Issa who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide, was delivering an address at an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in the national capital organised by the Khusro Foundation. The Saudi leader is on a five-day visit to India that began on July 10.

Appreciating "Indian wisdom", al-Issa said, "We reach out with the different components and diversity for the common objectives that we share. We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom and we know that it has contributed a lot to humanity..."

"We know that here coexistence is very important... we also work on promoting stability and harmony all over the world. We know that the Indian component, with all its diversity, is a great model for coexistence not only in just mere words but also on the ground."

The visiting Saudi delegate said that his organisation is working across the world to promote religious awareness.

"There is this pessimist theory in the world that says that the clash between civilizations is unavoidable, and thus such a clash depends on two factors. There are religions and also civilizations. That's why the United Nations has been aware of such theories, and they have established an organization, an organ within the United Nations called the Alliance of Civilizations," al-Issa said.

He further stated that the Muslim World League in cooperation with the United Nations and their leadership have launched an intitiative titled "Building Bridges between the East and the West" from the platform of the United Nations.

"Yes, we can cooperate together, and yes, we can live in peace together," he said.

al-Issa arrived in India on Monday and is expected to meet External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and according to sources he is likely to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He will also meet the leadership of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and interact with a gathering of distinguished faith leaders at the Vivekanand International Foundation, sources said, adding that he is scheduled to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple and meet with some prominent personalities.

During his stay in the national capital, an important part of his engagement will be a visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday prayers, they said.

