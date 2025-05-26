"World needs to know what India has been through...": NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule

Doha [Qatar], May 26 : NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, who is leading an all-party delegation in Doha, on Monday said that India's global outreach program is centered on a peace mission and aims to inform the world about what the country has gone through in the past few weeks after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"What India has been through in the last few weeks has been very unfortunate, and the world needs to know about it. Hence, this global outreach program," Sule said while speaking to ANI.

She explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the initiative, and seven groups were formedeach consisting of five Members of Parliament and experts from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)to travel across different regions globally.

"This is an outreach program of peace, friendship, and what's next for India and the globe. We are all very committed to a peaceful, harmonious and green world," Sule said.

Highlighting the recent April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Sule said, "While India is very focused on this peace mission, we must put the facts on the table, which is that India has been very hurt by an unprecedented attack on India's soul. This was the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which shook the entire country. Innocent Indians on vacation were shot most brutally in the terror attack."

Adding further, she said, "We have enough evidence to prove that the entire module was being operated from our neighbourhood. The neighbourhood which we have nurtured, valued, respected, and always wanted good relations with, but unfortunately, these activities are connected to a group supported by the TRF, which is an outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. There is enough evidence to show that Pakistan government has deep connections with all of them. What India has been through in the last few weeks has been very unfortunate, and the world needs to know about it. Hence, this global outreach program."

"The MEA has done a wonderful job with this outreach program. We have had wonderful meetings, and they've committed that in the zero-tolerance against terrorism, Qatar is committed to India in this fight, so we are looking forward to taking this relationship of trust and faith," Sule added.

Earlier in the day, Sule said that Qatar has assured their commitment against India's zero tolerance approach against terrorism. The NCP MP stated that India and Qatar will oppose and not tolerate any terrorist attack on human lives. She further termed the visit as "successful" and said that the Qatar government was pretty "hospitable" towards the Indian delegation.

"Qatar government is committed to this long-term relationship that India and Qatar have had and they have promised us and reassured us that they are committed to zero tolerance against terrorism. In this entire journey, in all the meetings that we've had, the government has reassured us that they stand totally united and any terrorist attack anywhere in the world, Qatar and India stand united and we will oppose and we will not tolerate any terrorist attacks against any human lives, especially our innocent citizens", Supriya Sule said.

"This trip has been extraordinarily successful and the Qatar government has been very hospitable towards us and in every discussion, they have reiterated the relationship of Qatar and India, the friendship, the trust, the bond, not just of the past, but for the next decades to come", she added.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule met Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar.

Sule conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha wrote, "Today morning the multi-party delegation met HE Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism."

It added, "MoS Dr Al Khulaifi conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity."

