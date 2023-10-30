World of Coffee Dubai 2024 to shape more sustainable future for industry

Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): The World of Coffee Dubai 2024 is set to boost the sustainability of the coffee industry, promote eco-friendly and responsible agricultural practices, and ensure the continuity of the coffee supply chain by merging the collaborative efforts of traders, farmers, manufacturers, and consumers.

The exhibition, which will be held from 21st to 23rd January 2024, will bring together a diverse community of coffee enthusiasts, experts, and industry leaders from across the globe, attributing to its status as one of the largest and most important international exhibitions focusing on the coffee industry.

The global event is organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The third edition of the exhibition symbolises the remarkable growth in the coffee market in the region, offering an important platform to shed light on the latest innovations, sustainable practices, and solutions in coffee cultivation, production, and distribution. It is in response to the surging demand for certified sustainable coffee production, as its market is anticipated to expand by 15 to 20 percent during the remaining months of 2023.

The exhibition will emphasise sustainable practices in the coffee industry, focusing on eco-friendly packaging like biodegradable and recyclable coffee bags, carbon-neutral coffee production using renewable energy and advanced waste management, and reducing waste during production with methods such as advanced drying, optimised supply chains, organic farming, and pesticide substitution.

The World of Coffee Dubai will empower coffee farmers and workers by guiding sustainable farming practices and essential resources using source verification programmes. This exhibition will also address the sustainable coffee movement's role in conserving water resources, as the coffee sector is a significant water consumer and aims to enhance coffee quality, positively impacting market value. (ANI/WAM)

