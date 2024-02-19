World Police Summit addresses contemporary challenges through knowledge exchange: Assistant Chief of Police in Minnesota

Dubai [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): Rudy Perez, Assistant Chief of Police at the City of Golden Valley, MN, US, said that the World Police Summit, which will be held in Dubai on March 5-7, 2024, is a global platform for innovation, cooperation, and progress in the field of law enforcement.

He highlighted in statements the crucial role played by the summit in addressing contemporary policing challenges through global cooperation and knowledge exchange.

He considered that attending the World Police Summit is an ideal opportunity to connect with international peers, discover the best 21st century policing practices and applications, and explore optimal solutions to shared challenges."

Perez emphasised the importance of specialised global security meetings such as the World Police Summit in building global partnerships to address various issues such as gang activity and drug trafficking.

He added that the World Police Summit facilitates information exchange by opening vital channels for security and police communication that more effectively address the challenges of transnational crime. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor