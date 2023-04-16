World powers denounce violence in Sudan, call for peace

Washington [US], April 16 : Several countries including the US, and the UK have condemned the violence in Sudan due to clashes between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Heavy gunfire and blasts were reported following days of tension between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) also claimed at least 25 lives and left around 183 people injured, reported Al Jazeera.

Condemning the escalation of violence, the United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that despite the "fragile" nature of the situation in Sudan, there was still a chance to complete the transition to a civilian-led government.

"We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilisations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," Blinken tweeted from Hanoi, Vietnam, where he is passing through on his way to a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in Japan.

Moreover, the US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey also took to Twitter and wrote that he was sheltering in place.

"Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous," Godfrey wrote. "I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting," he tweeted.

United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also took to his official Twitter handle and condemned the brutal violence that shook Sudan following clashes between the armed forces and RSF.

'The ongoing violence across Sudan must stop immediately. The UK calls on the Sudanese leadership to do all they can to restrain their troops and de-escalate to prevent further bloodshed," he tweeted.

The United Arab Emirates urged all parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, de-escalate and work towards ending the crisis through dialogue, Al Jazeera reported citing WAM state news agency.

The Foreign Ministry of France also expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and called for every possible step to curb the violence.

"Only the return to an inclusive political process leading to the appointment of a transition government and general elections can settle this crisis for the long term," the foreign ministry of France said, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has condemned the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan.

"The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humtarian situation in the country," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

He called on member states in the region to support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition.

The Indian embassy also made an appeal to the Indians to suspend their ongoing plans to travel to Sudan. In a tweet, the Indian embassy on Saturday wrote, "Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. Please also stay calm and wait for updates."

Many videos were circulated on social media showing armed fighters driving across the runway of the city's international airport, in which heavy gunshots were audible.

The Sudanese military, after 18 months of its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months, and they have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city.

