"World recognizes significance, weight of India's role...": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy congratulates PM Modi on election win

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 5 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday congratulated Narendra Modi who is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections."

Zelenskyy said he is hopeful of continued cooperation between India and Ukraine.

He wrote on X, "I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1798238861534851372

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Zelenskyy also said that he is looking forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit.

"Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he said.

Earlier in April, Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland would host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict that started on February 24, 2022, after Moscow launched 'special military operations' against Kyiv has dragged on for over three years and has caused heavy damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties in both countries.

