World-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dies at 77

World-renowned paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped prove humankind evolved in Africa, died on Sunday at the age of 77, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed in a statement.

"I have this afternoon, Sunday 2nd January 2022, received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya's former Head of Public Service," CNN reported citing Kenyatta's statement.

"On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning," the statement added.

Leakey is perhaps best known for his discovery of fossils, particularly the 1984 excavation of the bones of "Turkana Boy," a nearly complete skeleton of a young male Homo erectus dating to 1.6 million years ago. He also became a leading force in the effort to stop the poaching of elephants and rhinos in Kenya, according to the Royal Society, as per CNN.

Besides his work as a scientist, he held a number of official positions in Kenya, including director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

