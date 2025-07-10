World requires more energy in decades to come: OPEC Secretary-General

Vienna [Austria], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has affirmed that the world will need more energy in the coming decade and stressed the need to ensure oil supplies are delivered in a stable and secure manner.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 9th OPEC International Seminar held at the organisation's headquarters in the Austrian capital, VIENNA, Al Ghais underlined the urgent requirement for substantial investments in the energy mix.

He said this must be accompanied by an integrated approach that includes the use of modern technologies, emissions reduction, and consideration of the needs of oil markets, particularly in non-energy-producing countries.

Al Ghais also announced the launch of OPEC's 2025 World Oil Outlook report during the seminar. This marks the first time the organisation has released its annual outlook during the event.

He noted the importance of the report, which outlines OPEC's projections on the complex and interrelated issues shaping the development of the global oil market. The publication provides valuable data and insight for policymakers, decision-makers, industry experts and energy companies. (ANI/WAM)

