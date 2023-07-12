World Sindhi Congress event: Speakers discuss enforced disappearances, forced conversions in Pakistan

Ontario [Canada], July 12 : World Sindhi Congress held an interactive discussion on the situation on oppressed Pakistan, particularly on the enforced disappearance of political workers and forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls, the statement read.

On June 30, the World Sindhi Congress held an interactive discussion in Peterborough, Canada, titled “Current Situation in Pakistan - What the Oppressed Nations Should Do?"

At the event, the speakers discussed various issues ranging from the enforced disappearance of political workers to the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls.

The key message of the deliberations was that the current situation of the oppressed nations is the gravest that keeps worsening. The way forward is the unity of the oppressed nations on the ground and internationally. A large-scale mobilisation is needed on the basis to counter the atrocities and internationally to muster action from the International Community.

The special guest of the event, Atif Tauqeer, a renowned vlogger, poet, journalist, and human rights activist from Germany, spoke in detail on the subject. The other participants included leaders of the diaspora organizations of the oppressed nations, political activists, writers, poets and journalists.

The contributions on the subject were made by Zafar Baloch, the leader of the Baloch Human Rights Council, Mumtaz Khan, the president of the International Center for Peace and Democracy, and Andrew Lamkiewicz of the World Sindhi Congress. Afaf, a researcher on forced religious conversion, poetess Huma Dilawar, human rights activist and poet Ruhi Kalhoro, and president of Sana Ontario, Imtiaz Shaikh.

At the start, Hajan Kalhoro, the Senior Vice Chairman World Sindhi Congress, welcomed the guests who came to speak and participate. He presented the case of Sindh against the backdrop of the dire situation of the oppressed nations in Pakistan. To remember the missing persons, Sheikh Ayaz's song, "We will meet when the red flowers bloom," which was sung by Saif Samijo in his melodious voice was seen in the video.

The WSC documentary on the forced religious conversion produced for the ‘The Hague Human Rights Film Festival’ by Global Human Rights on the same day was screened at the event.

Afterwards, Affaf Azhar talked in detail about his research and findings on forced religious conversions in Pakistan.

Following this, Nadir Baloch presented the poetry of Gul Naseer Khan's Balochi poetry with

translation. Irfan Sattar, Salman Haider and Huma Dilawar recited their selected poetry in the

program on the subject of the situation of oppressed nations, highlighting human rights atrocities.

In the end, Atif Tauqeer recited his famous poem on forced disappearances reminding and

remembering the pain from Sindhu to Attock.

The United Nations too has raised concerns over the lack of a legal instrument that facilitates relatives of the victims to pursue the cases of enforced disappearances due to "fear of reprisals or lack of trust," according to the publication.

Amnesty International in its 2021-22 report said accountability for enforced disappearances remained elusive in Pakistan.

