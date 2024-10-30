World Trade Center in New York Lit Up for Diwali (Watch Video)

Ahead of Diwali festivities, the tallest building in the US, the World Trade Centre, is lit up with lights of radiant colours. The tallest building in New York attacked tourists and symbolises unity and diversity.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows One World Trade Center decorated with orange, yellow, and blue lights, representing the festival of Diwali, also known as Deepawali. Millions of people all around the world celebrate this festival, including the Indian community in the United States.

One World Trade Center Illuminates in Colourful Lights

#WATCH | The tallest building in the USA, One World Trade Center lit up in lights of radiant colours ahead of Diwali.



Source: India in New York pic.twitter.com/fwAB9ba4LA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

Also Read | Today Diwali is proudly celebrated in White House: President Biden extends greetings.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and emphasised the festival's significance and noting that it is proudly celebrated at the White House. He also praised the contribution of the South Asian American community to US and said it is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.

Diwali Celebrated in White House

Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light. pic.twitter.com/IHKn2gvj5s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2024

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations on Monday (local time), the US President said, "The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life."

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he added.