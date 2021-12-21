'Wrong candidate selection,' says Imran Khan after being defeated in KP polls

After defeat in the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that the wrong candidate selection was a major cause for the recent elections.

This comes a day after opposition parties in Pakistan are celebrating their victory after leaving the ruling Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf behind, Geo TV reported.

"PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has won elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in 9, ANP in 5, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami have bagged one seat each, The News International reported citing the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 31 out of 64 tehsil councils in 17 districts.

So far five tehsil councils have been won by independent candidates.

The PTI seems to be heading towards another upset defeat in Nowshera as per the unofficial results the ANP's candidate Ghayyur Ali Khan seems to have won the election.

While PTI has managed to gain four out of six tehsils of Buner district.

Meanwhile, a Village Council candidate has accidentally killed himself when he resorted to firing in jubilation of his victory in the elections in Peshawar.

While ecstatic at news of his triumph on a General Councillor seat Zakariya Khan killed himself when he resorted to making celebratory gunfire. Officials have said Zakariya's death would be investigated thoroughly, reported The News International.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor