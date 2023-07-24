'X' now redirects to Twitter, new logo will go live soon: Elon Musk

Los Angeles [US], July 24 : Twitter's bird logo will soon be extinct as 'X.com' now redirects users to the micro-blogging platform.

"X.com now points to https://twitter.com/. Interim X logo goes live later today," CEO Elon Musk tweeted late Sunday.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1683171310388535296

The 52-year-old Tesla founder has previously said that his takeover of Twitter last year was "an accelerant to creating X," a reference to the X.com company which he founded in 1999.

Earlier, Musk revealed his plan to change the logo of Twitter.

In a tweet, he mentioned that the little blue birdie is likely to be replaced by an "X".

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1682964919325724673

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he said in another tweet.

A few hours later, Musk also tweeted an image of a flickering “X” shared by one of the users.

Earlier also, for a few hours in April, Musk changed the Twitter logo from bird to the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Twitter users noticed the 'doge' meme, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency and was created as a joke in 2013, on the web version of Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Variety reported.

Musk overhauled Twitter after acquiring it for USD 44 billion late October – drastically cutting staff and overseeing controversial policy changes which have led to frequent service disruptions and upended his reputation in the process as tech watchers have noted.

He has also repeatedly warned that Twitter could be at risk of filing for bankruptcy. This month he disclosed that the platform still has a negative cash flow due to a 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt loads, CNN Business reported.

