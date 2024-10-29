Yamaha Motor contributes to clean, comfortable environment

Tokyo [Japan], October 29 : Yamaha Motor's global commitment to environmental sustainability and enhancing quality of life is making a significant impact worldwide.

At the Otaru Canal in Hokkaido, sightseeing boats now feature Yamaha Motor's electric engine, delivering a quiet, comfortable experience for both passengers and local residents.

This electric engine, called "HARMO," combines an advanced electric motor with a smooth control system.

A tourist from Taiwan said, "In Taiwan, the boats are not very quiet. But on Yamaha's boat, I feel very goodit's soft and comfortable."

Yamaha's green initiative aligns with the Otaru Canal's commitment to maintaining a clean environment by using both biodiesel and electric engines.

The "HARMO" engine enables smooth turns, enhancing the sightseeing experience by offering clear views of the historic buildings along the canal.

Tooru Kikuchi, an Otaru Canal Boat Operator said, "There is no noise at all when the boat is running, which increases energy efficiency. The 'HARMO' system is highly reliable, making the boat easy to operate in various ways. Passengers are often amazed that the boat is even moving."

Yamaha Motor began researching and developing electric boat systems before 2016, driven by its mission of "Transforming Mobility."

Yamaha's innovation spans land, sky, and waterfrom drones and electric vehicles to mobility chairs and marine transportationall part of its efforts to electrify transportation and reduce environmental impact.

Ren Onodera, an official from Yamaha Motor said, "In the canals and lakes of Northern Europe and Asia, boat navigation requires slow speeds and quiet operation, making the HARMO engine essential. Slow sailing is enabled by electric propulsion, which is very important. We will continue promoting the electrification of marine products and developing eco-friendlier mobility solutions."

Yamaha Motor's vision extends beyond creating a calm and clean environment on the canal it is also targeting the skies and land, aiming for eco-friendly innovation across all forms of mobility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor