Yemen: 113 detainees released with support of ICRC

Geneva/Sanaa, May 26 Yemen's Houthi group has released 113 detainees in Sana, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday.

The ICRC called the unilateral release as a "positive step" towards reviving negotiations under the Stockholm Agreement.

"We are ready to play our role as a neutral intermediary in facilitating the release, transfer, and repatriation of detainees, as we did in 2020 and 2023, whenever the parties to the Stockholm Agreement agree to engage in such efforts once again," the committee said in a statement.

In line with its established practice, the ICRC conducted private pre-departure interviews with the detainees to confirm their identity and verify if they wished to travel straight to their home or wished to be transferred to a location of their choosing.

"We held confidential conversations with all detainees to listen to any concerns they may have about the release process, ensure they have been in contact with their families, and gather the necessary information to follow up on their condition if needed," said Alessia Bertelli, the head of the ICRC's protection department in Yemen.

The Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) provided two ambulances for the operation.

