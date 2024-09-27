Yemeni Ballistic Missile Aimed at Multiple Targets in Tel Aviv: Reports

Alarm sire sounded across Tel Aviv in Israel as a Yemeni ballistic missile targeted multiple locations during the early hours of Friday, September 27. According to international media reports, at least 17 were injured in the missile attack by Yemen back Houthis group.

Ben Gurion International Airport halted its flight operations and was out of service for landing and take-off. However, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the missile was "successfully intercepted by the Arrow Aerial Defense System in high altitude."

⭕️A missile was fired from Yemen toward Israel and successfully intercepted by the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System.



Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel. https://t.co/CGzsJxNvNb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 26, 2024

"Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the statement added.

Yemen Missile Hit Tel Aviv

BREAKING: MOMENT YEMENI MISSILES HIT TEL AVIV pic.twitter.com/8sA3JTGaLl — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 26, 2024

Yemen's Houthi militants have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7