Yemen's Houthi claims responsibility for fresh missile attack on UAE

Sanaa, Jan 31 Yemen's Houthi militia on Sunday midnight claimed responsibility for a fresh cross-border ballistic missile attack

Sanaa, Jan 31 Yemen's Houthi militia on Sunday midnight claimed responsibility for a fresh cross-border ballistic missile attack on the UAE.

"The armed forces will announce details of a large-scale military operation deep inside the UAE within hours," Houthi-run al-Masirah TV was quoted by Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the UAE official media reported that the UAE defense ministry intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, adding there were no reports of casualties.

This is the third Houthi cross-border missile attack against the UAE, a key member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the Yemeni army, in less than two weeks.

The previous attacks killed three people and hit an oil facility in Abu Dhabi.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has intensified cross-border missile attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia after it had lost several strategic districts in central Yemen this month.

