Yokohama city shines in winter with acclaimed illumination art

Yokohama [Japan], January 14 : Yokohama shows attractive scenery in 4 seasons. Especially in winter Yokohama holds fantastic and dynamic illumination shows "Yorunoyo".

It is accelerated by clean and transparent air condition. It was highly evaluated and nominated to be Japan's major night scenery.

Takanori Koshida, Yokohama city, "As a city known for night views, Yokohama was nominated as one of Japan's three major night-view destinations. The illuminated Red Brick Warehouse and the historic Sankeien Garden were highly evaluated for this nomination. Yokohama City will focus on further enhancing the charm of its night views".

Arisa Koguchi from Yokohama city, "YORUNOYO has begun contributing to the activation of Yokohama's night time economy. High light Yokohama is a 5 minutes spectacle show combining illumination and music. In this year 46 facilities joined. It is the maximum number of cooperators in this event's history. This event at Osanbashi is named whale land. Projection mapping of a big whale 25 meters' full length is reflected. It is the biggest one in Japan to supply enjoyment of watching and immersing experience.

At Yamashita Park, a light art object based on a flower motif is set. Full-length 250-meter interactive digital art is developing. Visitors can enjoy the moment of flower blossom. Around there, reacting to people's walking, an illumination show unfolds. Fantastic experience playing with illumination is enjoyable".

One of the Visitors said, "The night view from Osanbashi was impressive. The collaboration between the night scenery and projection mapping was extremely beautiful. It is one of the best in Japan.

Yokohama has a long history enriched by the development of culture and business. In the future, Yokohama will increase its charm continuously to satisfy citizens and visitors from all over the world."

