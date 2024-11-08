Yokohama hosts Asia Smart City Conference to promote sustainable future

Yokohama [Japan], November 8 : Yokohama City recently hosted the Asia Smart City Conference, bringing together experts and stakeholders to exchange insights and advance a sustainable, green society.

The conference held in October featured over 20 sessions, showcasing leading-edge technologies and solutions to create new business opportunities among Asian countries and other international participants.

Yuki Ota, a Representative from the Yokohama City said, "Participants, mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia, joined the Asia Smart City Conference. Through this event, we aim to enhance Yokohama City's international presence in preparation for TICAD9 and the Green Expo 2027".

The theme of the conference was "Decarbonization of Cities". The conference welcomed participation from cities across Asia, government agencies, international organisations, and 50 private companies.

Gen Takahashi, Official from JFE Engineering said, "We frequently collaborate with Yokohama City, especially on infrastructure issues across Asia. Asia remains our main market, and we aim to continue supporting Yokohama City's initiatives in partnership with Asian cities".

Under the sister cities agreement between Yokohama and Odesa, Ukraine, a Ukrainian institution also set up a booth at the event.

Tamila Afanasyeva, from the Municipal Institute, Odesa City, Ukraine, said "Yokohama's example as a green and smart city is inspiring. I'm impressed by the clean streets and air. We aspire to achieve the same level of cleanliness and clarity in Odesa".

In preparation for the 2027 Green Expo, Yokohama City is organizing youth meetings to promote environmental awareness.

Ryousuke Wakasa, Sales Manager from Solution Management Department said, "We began by exploring new aspects of Yokohama tourism, including the development of green hamburgers using local meat. Our goal is to introduce Yokohama's green hamburgers globally at the 2027 Green Expo".

Mayor of Yokohama City, Takeharu Yamanaka said, "Through active participation in the Asia Smart City Conference, international forums, and networks, we are committed to contributing to a sustainable green future".

Yokohama City is leveraging events like the Asia Smart City Conference, TICAD, and the 2027 Green Expo to champion the development of smart cities worldwide.

