"You don't mind": Trump calls Italy PM a "beautiful young woman"

Sharm El-Sheikh [Egypt], October 14 : US President Donald Trump, while delivering remarks to world leaders, called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful'.

As the only woman leader in the room full of male world leaders, Trump's seemingly harmless remark invited a frown and then a forced smile from Meloni.

"Italy- we have a woman a young woman who's I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it. She's a beautiful young woman. Now, if you use the word beautiful in the United States about a woman that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances," he said.

Trump then turned around and acknowledged her presence on the stage after the comments which are considered too personal in nature.

"Where is she? There she is. You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are. Thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it. She wanted to be here and she's incredible and they really respect her in Italy. She's a very successful very successful politician," he said.

Trump has been known for such fiascos, including his infamous comments on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and US Director of National Intelligence.

The White House did not hesitate to comment on the Sydney Sweeney ad on August 6.

Trump also claimed that Sweeney's new American Eagle ad is 'hottest' out there.

"Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?" the White House asked on X.

“Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?”🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oRCKPh9Fwp— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 6, 2025

Trump further critiqued Singer Taylor Swift for supporting Democrats.

"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil," he said.

"Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

He added, "The tide has seriously turned - Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be."

