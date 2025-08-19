"You look fabulous in that suit": Pro-Trump reporter to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy who previously criticised him

Washington DC [US], August 19 : During the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a reporter, Brian Glennabout, complimented his suit.

"First of all, President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit," said the pro-Trump reporter who had criticised Zelenskyy after a meeting he had with Trump in February for not wearing a suit to the White House, prompting Trump to quip: "I said the same thing."

Zelenksyy, recognised the reporter as one who had criticised his choice of dress in February, responded, "and you're in the same suit".

Glenn on Monday told Zelensky he "apologized" for the pushback and said he looked "wonderful."

Zelenskyy showed up Monday wearing a coordinating dark shirt and jacket, though he did not wear a tie.

He then asked Zelenskyy if he is open to holding elections in Ukraine after getting a peace deal.

Zelenskyy replied in the affirmative, saying, "Yes, of course, I am open to holding elections, but we have to conduct them in safe circumstances. We need security to hold elections."

On being asked about his 'severe consequences if a ceasefire is not agreed to' warning, ahead of his meeting with President Putin last week, Trump said that the issue was redundant now as he was more focused on ending the war, and not just having a ceasefire.

"I dont think he'd need a ceasefire... I didn't do any ceasefires... But if you look at the six deals we have made, they involve peace and long-term, long-running wars; I didn't do any ceasefires. I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason: you would stop killing people immediately, as opposed to two weeks or one week or whatever it takes. We are working on a peace deal while they are fighting. I wish they could stop, and I want them to stop, but strategically, it could be a disadvantage for one side or the other. I have made all these deals without the mention of the word 'ceasefire'."

Trump said that there was a narrative that Ukraine would never join NATO, and they would discuss this later.

He said, "If you look back long before President Putin, it was always a statement that they would never allow Ukraine into NATO, but we haven't discussed any of that yet. We will be discussing that today. We will give them very good protection and security, and that is a part of it..."

Trump said that he spoke to Putin 'indirectly' on ending the war.

He said, "I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we are going to have a phone call right after these meetings, and we may or may not have a tri-lateral. If we don't have a trilateral, the fighting continues, and if we have it, there's a good chance of ending it," he said.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump follows an earlier meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

European leaders also arrived in Washington to show solidarity with Ukraine and advocate for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement.

The meeting involved Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Finland's Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission.

