Young doctors in PoGB highlight challenges, demand better working conditions

Muzzafarabad [PoGB], August 19 : The Young Doctors Association (YDA) held a convention in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) to raise awareness about the issues faced by doctors in the region, WTV News, a local news organisation reported on Monday.

Members lamented the severe shortage of medical staff, inadequate equipment, and poor salaries. They pointed out that such issues are not only a problem for doctors but also a major concern for civilians in the region.

Bahadur Shah, a member of the YDA, stated that there are capable doctors in PoGB but the authorities don't listen to their concerns.

"PoGB has capable doctors, who can earn good salaries anywhere, but we are working in PoGB to uplift and develop it. We all have our concerns and have protested to raise them with the authorities, but whenever we try to coordinate with the CM House, the attitude we receive in return from them is not acceptable and shameful. This must be addressed here. Several capable doctors are sitting here, they have been serving the people on a contractual basis for years, but have not been regularised," he said, quoted WTV report.

He demanded regularised positions and promotions, citing the lack of Federal Public Service Commission examinations since 2018.

"From 2018 to 2024, the authorities have not conducted Federal Public Service Commission examinations. Why should we waste six precious years of our lives if the administration is not conducting government examinations to regularise us? We are the ones that serve the people in all calamities and we demand that our needs be addressed. Hence, the government must give us our deserved promotions and regularise us," he added.

A lady doctor highlighted the challenges in Hunza district, citing a shortage of specialised doctors and inadequate facilities. She emphasised the need for better working conditions to provide proper treatment to patients.

"We are suffering from a shortage of doctors of all specialisations in Hunza. And we demand that this problem be taken seriously. Hunza is a tourism hub in PoGB and we don't have an orthopedic surgeon. We have general surgeons but there are some limitations due to which they are not able to perform properly. I am the only expert in the region of my field and we are extremely overworked," she said, according to the report.

"The patients get admitted but do not receive proper treatment, and we have to refer them to other cities, because of a lack of facilities, equipment and personnel. We have witnessed several incidents where patients complain that the hospital we are referring them to is in a worse condition. So we can neither retain a patient nor refer it to a hospital further," the lady doctor added.

The convention aimed to bring attention to the struggles of doctors in PoGB and push for improvements in the healthcare system.

