"Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties": EAM Jaishankar during meeting with Afghanistan FM

New Delhi [India], October 10 : In a significant diplomatic move, India on Friday announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during bilateral talks with visiting Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan... To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said during his opening remarks.

Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi and his delegation at the Hyderabad House in the national capital and affirmed the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.

He unveiled a series of development and humanitarian initiatives, including a commitment to six new development projects to Afghanistan, details of which he said will be announced after the talks.

Jaishankar also appreciated the solidarity by Afghanistan in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Afghanistan's sensitivity towards India's security concerns.

In his remarks the Union Minister said, "Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan."

Noting that they had spoken once after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the second time, after the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake, Jaishankar said that the meeting in-person holds a special value in allowing to exchange perspectives, identify common interests and forge closer cooperation.

"India has long extended support for the health security of Afghanistan, including during the Covid pandemic. We are now ready to commit to six new projects, whose details can be announced after the conclusion of our talks. A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of good will and I would like to handover 5 of them to you personally as a symbolic step. India will also provide MRI and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and deliver vaccines for immunisation and cancer medicines. We have also supplied drug rehabilitation materials through UNODC and are open to doing more", Jaishankar said.

Speaking about cross-border terrorism as a shared threat to the growth and prosperity of India and Afghanistan, Jaishankar underlined, "We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"Continued food assistance, with a new consignment arriving in Kabul today, he said.

Among the committments include aid for earthquake-hit areas, including reconstruction of residences and assistance for Afghan refugees forcibly repatriated, including building new homes and material support.

Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.

Muttaqi's visit from October 9-16, marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry was cited by Tolo News as saying that during the visit would see "expanding relations between Kabul and New Delhi."

The United Nations Security Council has approved a temporary exemption on international travel restrictions for Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in India for a week beginning October 9.

