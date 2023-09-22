'Yudh Abhyas 2023': India, US to participate in 19th edition of joint military exercise

New Delhi [India], September 22 : The Indian Army will be participating in the 19th edition of a joint military exercise with the United States for ‘Yudh Abhyas 2023’ in Alaska.

The exercise will entail exchanging the best practices, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the bond between the two Armies.

“Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies,” the official handle of the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US.

A total of 350 Indian soldiers will participate in the exercise under the leadership of a Brigadier.

