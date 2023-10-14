Yukti Kapoor on playing a mother for the first time: ‘I don't relate’

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actress Yukti Kapoor, who plays the role of a mother named Kirti in ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’, said that she does not relate to the role much but because of this character, she has been reminiscing about her childhood days with her mom.

Yukti said: “I'm playing a mother, and to be honest, this is my very first time portraying such a role. I don't relate in that way, but because of this character, I have been reminiscing about all my childhood days with my mother.”

She added: “Whenever I perform as Kirti, especially in my scenes with Puru (Aan Tiwari), my on-screen son, I make sure to do it in a way my mother used to, with warmth, actions, and the way she used to speak. It makes me miss my mom a lot.”

The actress reveals an interesting anecdote about the the ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ title.

“I am just in love with the title. I also remember discussing titles on set because we started shooting very early, and the name was not decided. A tentative name was ‘Kalpurush’, and then this name came up ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’.

“We all got so excited because ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ applies to everyone in every situation. Like Vikrant has a lot of things to say to Kirti, and Kirti has a lot of things to say to Vikrant (Mudit Nayar). Everyone has their stuff to say, so ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ sounded perfect to all of us,” she said.

The show is a thriller, and being a part of the genre is something the actress alway wanted to do.

“Words are not enough to express my gratitude and happiness about being a part of a thriller show like this because it is different from the work I've done before in daily soaps. The situations are different, and we are always curious on set about the next episode.”

“When we are reading one episode, we'll ask, "Where is the other episode? We need to read it right now," because the last scene is always so inquisitive that we eagerly anticipate the next episode. So, I am very excited to be a part of this thriller,” she said.

