Yunus government in Bangladesh set to acquit terrorist desperately wanted by US

Dhaka, Jan 7 In yet another controversial move to embolden radical elements in the country, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has reportedly set in motion the process to acquit Syed Zia-ul Haque, a sacked Major of the Bangladesh Army who is linked to Al Qaeda and is desperately wanted by the United States.

In December 2021, the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Haque (aka Major Zia) and Akram Hussain, who along with four other individuals were found to be involved in a February 2015 terrorist attack in Dhaka that left US citizen Avijit Roy dead and his wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed, seriously injured.

Both Bangladesh-born US citizens were visiting Dhaka to attend a book fair when they were attacked by assailants with machetes. Roy was killed while Ahmed survived with critical injuries.

According to the US State Department, Ansarullah Bangla Team, an Al Qaeda-inspired terrorist group based in Bangladesh, claimed responsibility for the attack through its team in Dhaka.

Zia, who reportedly fled to Pakistan later, was also wanted by the Bangladeshi authorities, which declared Tk 2 million for tracing him in 2016, in the murder cases of Jagriti Prokashon's Foysal Arefin Dipon and Kalabagan's Julhas-Tonoy. Previously, in 2011, he had also played a major role in the organisation of a failed coup attempt.

As Bangladesh slides into abyss following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in August last year, the interim government formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus continues to give a free hand to the Islamist forces in the country. Recently, the policy of mandatory security clearance required for Pakistani citizens seeking visas was relaxed comprehensively, thus facilitating Zia's return to Dhaka on a Pakistani passport a few weeks ago.

Reports cited that, immediately after his return, Zia formally applied for acquittal from all charges and removal from the 'most-wanted' list on December 29, 2024 while seeking to nullify all the convictions and withdrawal of the bounty.

Interestingly, local media reported that Justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury, the head of the disappearance committee of the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD) that will look into the entire matter, is Zia's father-in-law.

"The Yunus administration has previously exonerated other Islamist figures, such as Jashimuddin Rahmani, leader of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Following his release, Rahmani publicly called for jihad in India and implement ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’. These actions have raised concerns about Bangladesh’s commitment to counterterrorism and have sparked fears of the country becoming a hub for extremist activities," noted Bangladesh journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote in BLiTZ.

According to Choudhury, the Yunus administration’s decision to entertain Zia's request for acquittal has far-reaching implications that could turn Bangladesh into a terrorist launchpad and destablise the entire region. It could also severely harm the country's sliding reputation internationally.

"The Biden administration's alleged support for Yunus has come under intense scrutiny. Critics claim that this backing was part of a strategy to counterbalance India’s influence in South Asia and empower Pakistan in using Bangladesh as a terrorist launchpad and epicentre of transnational drug trafficking. This support, it is argued, has emboldened Yunus to take actions that challenge international norms, such as lifting visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals and acquitting known terrorists," wrote Choudhury, a renowned regional counterterrorism specialist.

Analysts reckon that Yunus is plunging Bangladesh into deep anarchy and chaos with the country possibly staring at severe sanctions, especially after the new US administration takes charge in Washington under Donald Trump later this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor