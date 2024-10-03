Zambia draws $58 million investment in digital infrastructure: Official

Lusaka, Oct 3 Zambia has attracted a total investment of about $58 million in digital infrastructure following the removal of tax on the importation of equipment for digital infrastructure in 2021.

During a panel discussion at the 2024 Digital Government Africa Summit underway in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, Zambian Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati on Wednesday said the investment has helped the country connect itself to all its eight neighbouring countries through fibre optic technology.

Mutati said the country has seen a lot of private sector investment in digital infrastructure since the removal of tax on importation of digital equipment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government, he said, was promoting incentives, innovation and investment to boost private sector involvement in the economy.

Percy Chinyama, national coordinator of the Smart Zambia Institute, a government agency that coordinates and implements e-government, called for a collaborative approach toward digital transformation in Africa.

Zambia is hosting the second edition of the Digital Government Africa Summit aimed at finding solutions to drive digital transformation in Africa.

The summit, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, has attracted over 500 delegates from more than 30 African countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor