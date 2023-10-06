Zayed Higher Organisation, Abu Dhabi Racket Club to promote inclusive sports

Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Racquet Games Club, underscoring their commitment to bolstering services for People of Determination, fostering their engagement in sports and promoting inclusivity.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at the organisation's headquarters, saw the participation of key figures from both sides. Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, General Secretary of ZHO, and Dr. Hamd Abdullah Al Mehyas, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Racket Games Club, signed the MoU.

This collaboration includes integrating racket games into the sports competition schedule of ZHO, motivating its members to partake in this sport, and furnishing the club with the necessary facilities for training and hosting local and international sports events.

Under the terms of the MoU, Zayed Higher Organisation will organise workshops and lectures to educate Abu Dhabi Racket Games Club's personnel on interacting with People of Determination and encouraging their participation in club competitions.

The club is equally committed to crafting and executing training programmes tailored to People of Determination, assessing their technical, skill, and physical development, and supplying trainers and human resources to implement approved training programmes. Furthermore, they will extend comprehensive logistical support for these initiatives, including assistance during local and regional competitions and championships.

The organisation will actively participate in workshops, seminars, and training sessions organised by the Abu Dhabi Racket Games Club and provide support for promoting products aimed at People of Determination.

Al Humaidan underscored the importance of this MoU, emphasising the positive impact of sports on the empowerment and societal integration of People of Determination. He affirmed the organisation's commitment to providing opportunities for this segment, irrespective of their membership status, to engage in sports under the guidance of qualified trainers.

Highlighting the integral role of People of Determination in society, Dr. Al Mehyas said the club aims to provide equal opportunities and necessary facilities to all athletes interested in Racket games. (ANI/WAM)

