Zelensky addresses all leaders who push Ukraine into Russia's 'inappropriate embrace'

Kiev, Sep 11 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that Ukraine can see the path to regaining control of all its occupied territories more clearly now than ever before, and added that it cannot stop now, President said at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy.

"The path to the return of our entire territory is right here (ahead of us) and it becomes clearer every day. We can see the contours of the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state. We know that it is a difficult path, but we know that it is possible to travel this difficult path, and we are (already) doing it, " Zelensky added.

"We cannot afford to stop. This is my main message to anyone out there who is contemplating anything like that. To those leaders who are pushing (Ukraine) (in that direction), into (Russia's) inappropriate embrace. No, we cannot afford to stop."

He said that while the country's path to regaining control of all of its territory will be "difficult", the next phase of the war the one that he expects to unfold in the coming winter might be decisive, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

