Zelensky confirms Ukraine asked for Tomahawk missiles from US

Kyiv, Oct 31 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the country has requested long-range Tomahawk missiles from the US.

"This was confidential information between Ukraine and the White House," Zelensky said on Wednesday, commenting on recent media reports that suggested Kiev had requested for Tomahawk missiles.

Zelensky said Ukraine asked for the long-range missiles as part of its "victory plan" planning to use them only if Russia "continues escalating" the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet.

"I said it was a preventive tool," he said.

Earlier this week, western media reported that Zelensky asked for Tomahawk missiles from the US as part of the "non-nuclear deterrence package" in his "victory plan."

The Tomahawk missiles have a range of about 2,400 km, according to local media reports.

