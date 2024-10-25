Zelensky says Ukraine expects North Korean troops to be deployed in battlefield in few days

Seoul, Oct 25 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that intelligence indicates Russia is expected to deploy the first batch of North Korean soldiers in combat zones within a few days.

Zelensky shared the assessment on social media platform X, citing a report from Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Yonhap news agency reported.

"According to intelligence, the first North Korean soldiers are expected to be deployed by Russia to combat zones as early as October 27–28," Zelensky wrote. "This is a clear escalation by Russia."

He called for "a principled and strong response" from global leaders against Russia's efforts to continue the war with Ukraine.

"North Korea's actual involvement in combat should not be met with indifference or uncertain commentary, but with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang, to uphold the UN Charter and to hold them accountable for this escalation," he said.

South Korea and the United States have said North Korea sent around 3,000 troops to eastern Russia for possible deployment in a war against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deny or confirm the deployment but said his government takes the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty with North Korea seriously, which includes a mutual defence clause. It was signed in June and ratified by Russian lawmakers Thursday.

"But I would like to say that it will be our sovereign decision: whether we will apply something or not, where, how. Whether we need it or whether we will be engaged, let's say, only in conducting some exercises, training and sharing experience. This is entirely our own business," Putin said in an interview with the state-run Rossiya-1 TV channel Friday.

