Zelensky signs legislation to allow some convicts to join armed forces

Kiev, May 18 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed legislation allowing certain convicts to join the country's armed forces, the parliament press service has reported.

The legislation, signed on Friday, enables certain categories of convicts to be enlisted for military service under a contract during martial law, Xinhua news agency reported. The legislation was adopted by the parliament on May 8.

In exchange, the convicts will be granted the possibility to get parole from serving their sentences.

The new law will not apply to prisoners who were convicted for crimes against Ukraine's national security, intentional murder of two or more persons, and other serious crimes.

Last week, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said that Ukraine has the potential to conscript between 10,000 and 20,000 convicts, according to media reports.

On Saturday, a law to tighten military mobilization rules, which aims to recruit more troops for the country's armed forces, will take effect in Ukraine.

