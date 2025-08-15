Zelenskyy extended greetings on India's Independence Day, hoping New Delhi "will contribute to ending the war"

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 15 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday extended greetings to the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

In his message on X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy began by congratulating India's leadership and people on the national day, noting that he had personally conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi during a recent conversation.

He wrote, "Congratulations to the people of India, President @rashtrapatibhvn, and Prime Minister @narendramodi on the Independence Day! This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion."

The Ukrainian leader underlined the shared values of India and Ukraine, saying both nations have stood for freedom, dignity, peace, and development.

He also expressed hope that India would play a role in global peace efforts, particularly in ending the ongoing war.

"We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure."

Zelenskyy also showed confidence in the future of Ukraine-India cooperation, pointing to opportunities in science, technology, trade, and culture, and wished peace and prosperity for the Indian people.

"I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine-India cooperation lies ahead in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity", he wrote.

This comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Putin in Alaska today, where Zelenskyy is not invited.

Meanwhile, speaking on a discussion on territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said, "They will be discussed, but I will let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they will make a proper decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine; I am here to get them to a table. And I think you have two sides. Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I weren't the President, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine. But he is not going to do it."

